Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Eugene Farrell Sells 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 8th, Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $569,953.20.
  • On Wednesday, April 29th, Eugene Farrell sold 400 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $21,740.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 1st, Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $487,440.00.
  • On Monday, March 23rd, Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $270,756.32.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,881,000 after buying an additional 57,419 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

