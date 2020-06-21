Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Eugene Farrell Sells 10,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $569,953.20.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eugene Farrell sold 400 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $21,740.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $487,440.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $270,756.32.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,881,000 after buying an additional 57,419 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

