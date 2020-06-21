Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) PT Raised to $16.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $19.99.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.71 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,197,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $7,266,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

