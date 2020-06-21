Credit Suisse Group Increases Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $33.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. Domo had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.