W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) PT Raised to $68.00

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.43% from the company’s current price.

GRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

GRA stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $79.71.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.77 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 68.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Elizabeth C. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,557.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Force Andrew Hudson La III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.37 per share, for a total transaction of $231,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,705.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

