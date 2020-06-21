Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $83.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $73.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RARE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $78.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $522,624.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,154.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,395. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,081,000 after buying an additional 211,265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,132,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,453,000 after buying an additional 89,619 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,465,000 after buying an additional 1,044,752 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,237,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,265,000 after buying an additional 865,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.