Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the building manufacturing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of LPX opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,644,151 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $197,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,799 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 142,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $17,910,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $64,943,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,031 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

