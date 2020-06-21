CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Increased to $775.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $700.00 to $775.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.25.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $710.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $658.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.75. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in CoStar Group by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

