Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 26,730 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 696.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 59,219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $413,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

CMC opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

