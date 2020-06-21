Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 25.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $63.01 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

