Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,612 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Moxley III acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $29,374.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at $170,021.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

