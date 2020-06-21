Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 518.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,123.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 134.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSH. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $612.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

