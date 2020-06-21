Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $450,000 Stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 107.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 108.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron purchased 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,767.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 60,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,443. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.