Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 159,329 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.15% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,694,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of CEQP opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $727.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.41 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.87%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

