Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 97.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 26.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,647 shares in the company, valued at $441,073.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCF stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.07. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

