Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $221.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.69 million, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.90 and a 1-year high of $271.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLAB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

