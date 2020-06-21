Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Energizer were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 321.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,269.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.92.

Energizer stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. Energizer Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -94.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,804.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

