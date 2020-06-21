Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,581 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

DDD stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $871.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.61.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

