Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 88,830 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,341 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Southwestern Energy worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 111,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

