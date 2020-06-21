Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $462,000 in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of Sunnova Energy International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,013,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 54,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Anne S. Andrew acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $49,968.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 8,650 shares of company stock worth $108,349 in the last three months.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $20.87.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, June 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

