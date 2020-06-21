Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 6,396 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Boise Cascade worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BCC shares. TheStreet downgraded Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of BCC opened at $34.46 on Friday. Boise Cascade Co has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.23.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

