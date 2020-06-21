Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $72.41 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

