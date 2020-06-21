Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 8,653 Shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 6.30% of Ardagh Group worth $13,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ardagh Group by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Shares of ARD stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. Ardagh Group SA has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $245.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Ardagh Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

