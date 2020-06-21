Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 231,469 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,469 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.43% of Malibu Boats worth $14,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $181,000.

MBUU stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.12. Malibu Boats Inc has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $56.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MBUU. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $152,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

