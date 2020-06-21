Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 112,567 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,567 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 825.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

FMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.60. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.