ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stake Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.71% of ePlus worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ePlus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ePlus by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 1,514.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 81,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. ePlus Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $99.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.12.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

