Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,707,478 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707,478 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.00% of Forescout Technologies worth $15,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114,757 shares during the period. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $89,548,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,441,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,840,000. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,496,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,587 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSCT opened at $21.70 on Friday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.04%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $164,562.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $174,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,905 shares of company stock worth $630,644 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FSCT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Forescout Technologies Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

