Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 42,700 Shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.69% of Cato worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cato during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cato by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

CATO stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Cato Corp has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cato from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Cato Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cato (NYSE:CATO)

