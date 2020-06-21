Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,280,176 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.64% of JetBlue Airways worth $15,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 158.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. Deutsche Bank upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.36. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

