Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,416,897 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,271,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,416,897 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $14,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 463,359 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,732,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,997 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 13.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 457,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares during the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.88. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.