Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,383,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160,231 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $8.61 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $204.66 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

