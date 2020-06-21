Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.17% of INTL Fcstone worth $15,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,936,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,922 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,229.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $303,766.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,234,485.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,464 shares of company stock worth $666,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

INTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded INTL Fcstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

INTL stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. INTL Fcstone Inc has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.44.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

