Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207,323 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $14,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Infosys by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 0.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 8.5% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Infosys by 10.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

INFY stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

