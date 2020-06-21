Wellington Management Group LLP Has $15.45 Million Stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.74% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $15,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 1st quarter worth $1,384,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 1st quarter worth $3,734,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 1st quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 176.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGR opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.23. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $73.89.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGR. TheStreet raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In related news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $250,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,560,991. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

