Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 194,823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,583,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.40% of J2 Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 341.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCOM. Citigroup lowered their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Sidoti lowered their price target on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $75.14 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.39.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

