Wellington Management Group LLP Has $14.57 Million Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,760 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Zscaler worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,020.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,382 shares of company stock worth $33,702,899 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $115.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.65.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.