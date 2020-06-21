Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,011 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.43% of Sterling Construction worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 74.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 614,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 261,702 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 354,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 168,156 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 87,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

STRL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Roger A. Cregg purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $47,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.21. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $296.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 3.44%. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

