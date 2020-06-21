Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 481,616 Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,616 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CPV Partners LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CPV Partners LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Laureate Education by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Laureate Education by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. Laureate Education Inc has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.48 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 26.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon purchased 101,118 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $903,994.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,122.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAUR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

