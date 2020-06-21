UBS Group Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $300.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LULU. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.88.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $297.38 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $324.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.71.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,883 shares of company stock worth $99,999,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

