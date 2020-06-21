Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to announce $348.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $380.55 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $382.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $24,465,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 512.8% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,400 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $13,064,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,760,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 416.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,251,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

