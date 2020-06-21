$417.55 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post $417.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $411.60 million and the highest is $421.30 million. Entegris reported sales of $378.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,512. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $60.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.