Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Peter D. Williams Sells 8,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Peter D. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total value of C$171,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,033,649.

Peter D. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Peter D. Williams sold 9,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.30, for a total value of C$182,700.00.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$21.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seabridge Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$7.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.10.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Seabridge Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

