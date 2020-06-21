QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report $54.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. QCR reported sales of $55.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $222.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.40 million to $226.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $217.50 million, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $229.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other QCR news, Director James M. Field acquired 1,810 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.60. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in QCR by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of QCR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QCR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

QCRH opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $479.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

