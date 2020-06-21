Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will post sales of $47.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.56 million to $49.30 million. Alerus Finl Cp posted sales of $48.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full year sales of $191.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.30 million to $193.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $186.11 million, with estimates ranging from $184.61 million to $187.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alerus Finl Cp.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 million.

NYSE:ALRS opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. Alerus Finl Cp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

About Alerus Finl Cp

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

