Zacks: Analysts Expect Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.35 Million

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce $14.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.40 million and the lowest is $14.30 million. Asure Software reported sales of $24.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $64.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $65.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $69.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Asure Software had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

In other news, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 18,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $138,605.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Carl Drew bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $10,957,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $943,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth about $671,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,536,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 62,413 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UBS Group Boosts Lululemon Athletica Price Target to $300.00
UBS Group Boosts Lululemon Athletica Price Target to $300.00
Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.95 Million
Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.95 Million
$417.55 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris Inc This Quarter
$417.55 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris Inc This Quarter
Seabridge Gold Inc Senior Officer Peter D. Williams Sells 8,000 Shares
Seabridge Gold Inc Senior Officer Peter D. Williams Sells 8,000 Shares
QCR Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.81 Million
QCR Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.81 Million
Alerus Finl Cp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.93 Million
Alerus Finl Cp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.93 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report