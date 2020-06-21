Zacks: Analysts Expect Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce $14.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.40 million and the lowest is $14.30 million. Asure Software reported sales of $24.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $64.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $65.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $69.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Asure Software had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

In other news, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 18,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $138,605.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Carl Drew bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $10,957,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $943,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth about $671,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,536,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 62,413 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

