Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 767,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

In related news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Autoliv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Autoliv by 808.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

