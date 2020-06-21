Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Update

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,961,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,807,000 after purchasing an additional 89,209 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,628,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,143,000 after purchasing an additional 928,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,971,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 798,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after purchasing an additional 72,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MWA. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE MWA opened at $9.16 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

