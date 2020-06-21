Short Interest in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Expands By 8.0%

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 678,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $71,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,254 shares of company stock worth $637,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 834.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 135,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.11. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KALU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

