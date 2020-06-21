Short Interest in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Expands By 8.1%

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

AEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut AEGON to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ING Group cut AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. AEGON has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in AEGON by 88.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 1,633,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AEGON by 66.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,583,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AEGON by 736.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 692,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in AEGON during the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AEGON by 101.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

