Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Short Interest Up 8.1% in June

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,160,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 17,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.