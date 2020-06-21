Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rises By 8.1%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 116,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $86.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $163.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.46 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 15.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

JOUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

